OpenAI rolls out plugins for Codex, expanding its capabilities
Technology
OpenAI has rolled out plugins for Codex, turning it from a coding assistant into an all-in-one work platform.
Now, Codex can handle way more than just code: Figma and Google Drive are among the available plugins.
The goal? Make life easier for developers and teams by letting them connect their favorite tools and automate more of their workflow.
Codex has over 20 plugins live
With over 20 plugins already live, Codex now offers ready-made workflows that help standardize and speed up everyday tasks.
OpenAI is also planning a plugin marketplace soon, so sharing and discovering new ways to use Codex will get even simpler.
All in all, this update is about making AI-powered work smoother and more collaborative for everyone.