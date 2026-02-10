LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / OpenAI's 1st hardware device will be launched in 2027
OpenAI's 1st hardware device will be launched in 2027
The device is being developed with Jony Ive

OpenAI's 1st hardware device will be launched in 2027

By Dwaipayan Roy
Feb 10, 2026
07:49 pm
What's the story

OpenAI has confirmed that its highly anticipated first hardware device will not be launched before February 2027. The announcement came in a court filing yesterday, amid an ongoing legal battle with start-up Iyo over the "io" trademark. Previously, the timeline for this mysterious device was revealed by OpenAI's Chief Global Affairs Officer during last month's Davos conference, which indicated a product reveal in late 2026.

Partnership

Device being developed with Jony Ive

The upcoming hardware device is being developed in collaboration with renowned ex-Apple designer Jony Ive. OpenAI's VP and GM, Peter Welinder, confirmed in the court filing that the company's first hardware device won't be delivered to customers before February 2027. However, it remains unclear if OpenAI still intends to unveil this new product later this year before its official launch.

Acquisition

OpenAI removed all references to partnership with Ive

Last year, OpenAI announced its plan to acquire Ive's hardware firm, io Products, in a nearly $6.5 billion deal. However, after Iyo sued OpenAI in June last year, a temporary restraining order was issued by the court against the use of "io" trademark. Subsequently, OpenAI removed all references to its partnership with Ive from its website and promotional materials.

Advertisement

Branding shift

OpenAI won't use 'io' branding for the product

In the recent court filing, OpenAI's lawyers revealed that the company has decided not to use the "io" branding for its product. The decision comes after a reevaluation of their upcoming hardware products' branding in light of OpenAI's existing brands. The legal team said this name would not be used for marketing or selling any artificial intelligence-enabled hardware products.

Advertisement

Product speculation

Speculation surrounding the device's form factor and purpose

The secrecy surrounding Ive and OpenAI's first hardware product has sparked a lot of speculation. Many are wondering if it will be in the form of earbuds, a pen, glasses, or something else entirely. A video purportedly teasing the new device was shared over the weekend but OpenAI dismissed it as "totally fake." The now-deleted Reddit post claimed that the video was an unused ad for Alexander Skarsgard's earbuds.

Advertisement