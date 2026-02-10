OpenAI's 1st hardware device will be launched in 2027

OpenAI has confirmed that its highly anticipated first hardware device will not be launched before February 2027. The announcement came in a court filing yesterday, amid an ongoing legal battle with start-up Iyo over the "io" trademark. Previously, the timeline for this mysterious device was revealed by OpenAI's Chief Global Affairs Officer during last month's Davos conference, which indicated a product reveal in late 2026.

Partnership Device being developed with Jony Ive The upcoming hardware device is being developed in collaboration with renowned ex-Apple designer Jony Ive. OpenAI's VP and GM, Peter Welinder, confirmed in the court filing that the company's first hardware device won't be delivered to customers before February 2027. However, it remains unclear if OpenAI still intends to unveil this new product later this year before its official launch.

Acquisition OpenAI removed all references to partnership with Ive Last year, OpenAI announced its plan to acquire Ive's hardware firm, io Products, in a nearly $6.5 billion deal. However, after Iyo sued OpenAI in June last year, a temporary restraining order was issued by the court against the use of "io" trademark. Subsequently, OpenAI removed all references to its partnership with Ive from its website and promotional materials.

Branding shift OpenAI won't use 'io' branding for the product In the recent court filing, OpenAI's lawyers revealed that the company has decided not to use the "io" branding for its product. The decision comes after a reevaluation of their upcoming hardware products' branding in light of OpenAI's existing brands. The legal team said this name would not be used for marketing or selling any artificial intelligence-enabled hardware products.

