The Live Dictation feature is part of OpenAI's larger effort to make interactions with AI more natural.

This comes after the launch of a voice model called GPT-Live-1 in July, which mimicked human speech patterns like spontaneous laughter and mid-sentence pauses.

An OpenAI researcher had described GPT-Live-1 as "one step closer to a truly accessible AGI, a world where talking to AI actually starts to feel like a real conversation."