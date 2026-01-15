OpenAI's new ChatGPT feature takes on Google Translate
What's the story
OpenAI has launched a new translation tool, ChatGPT Translate, to take on Google Translate. The innovative tool not only translates text but also lets users adjust tone and style for different audiences. The user-friendly interface features two text boxes, one for inputting the text to be translated and another for displaying the translated result. It can automatically detect languages and supports over 50 languages both ways.
User experience
ChatGPT Translate's unique features and limitations
ChatGPT Translate offers a unique feature where users can adjust the translation tone after it appears. Options like making the text more natural, formal, simpler for a child, or academic are available. This makes it handy for people preparing messages, emails, or documents for a specific audience. However, unlike Google Translate, it only supports plain text on desktop at present and doesn't support image uploads yet.
Market rivalry
Google Translate's advancements and future competition
Google is also improving its translation service with updates powered by Gemini. These improvements include better handling of everyday expressions, slang, and local phrases. The tech giant is also testing live speech translation using headphones. Currently, Google Translate is the more complete tool but ChatGPT Translate offers a different approach focused on helping users shape translated text for real use. As OpenAI adds more languages and features to its new tool, competition between the two services will likely grow.