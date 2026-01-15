OpenAI's new ChatGPT feature takes on Google Translate

ChatGPT Translate offers a unique feature where users can adjust the translation tone after it appears. Options like making the text more natural, formal, simpler for a child, or academic are available. This makes it handy for people preparing messages, emails, or documents for a specific audience. However, unlike Google Translate, it only supports plain text on desktop at present and doesn't support image uploads yet.

Market rivalry

Google Translate's advancements and future competition

Google is also improving its translation service with updates powered by Gemini. These improvements include better handling of everyday expressions, slang, and local phrases. The tech giant is also testing live speech translation using headphones. Currently, Google Translate is the more complete tool but ChatGPT Translate offers a different approach focused on helping users shape translated text for real use. As OpenAI adds more languages and features to its new tool, competition between the two services will likely grow.