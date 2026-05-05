OpenAI to start production of its iPhone rival in 2027

OpenAI is developing its own smartphone, which could take on Apple 's iPhone. The tech giant plans to start mass production of this AI-focused device as early as the first half of 2027, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The device is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset built on TSMC's N2P process technology.

Production schedule Timeline expedited for AI agent phone Kuo previously estimated that mass production of the OpenAI smartphone would begin in 2028, with specifications and suppliers finalized by late this year or early next year. However, the timeline has been expedited, possibly to align with OpenAI's year-end IPO strategy and increasing competition in the AI agent phone market.

Chip supplier MediaTek likely to be sole chip supplier Kuo also suggests that MediaTek is likely to be the sole chip supplier for OpenAI's smartphone. The device could run on a customized variant of the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset, which will be built using TSMC's N2P node in H2 2026. The enhanced image signal processor (ISP) with an advanced HDR pipeline could be one of the major highlights of this chipset.

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