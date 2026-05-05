OpenAI to start production of its iPhone rival in 2027
What's the story
OpenAI is developing its own smartphone, which could take on Apple's iPhone. The tech giant plans to start mass production of this AI-focused device as early as the first half of 2027, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The device is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset built on TSMC's N2P process technology.
Production schedule
Timeline expedited for AI agent phone
Kuo previously estimated that mass production of the OpenAI smartphone would begin in 2028, with specifications and suppliers finalized by late this year or early next year. However, the timeline has been expedited, possibly to align with OpenAI's year-end IPO strategy and increasing competition in the AI agent phone market.
Chip supplier
MediaTek likely to be sole chip supplier
Kuo also suggests that MediaTek is likely to be the sole chip supplier for OpenAI's smartphone. The device could run on a customized variant of the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset, which will be built using TSMC's N2P node in H2 2026. The enhanced image signal processor (ISP) with an advanced HDR pipeline could be one of the major highlights of this chipset.
Tech specs
Device could offer pKVM and inline hashing
The upcoming OpenAI smartphone could feature a dual-NPU architecture for heterogeneous AI processing, and LPDDR6 memory with UFS 5.0 storage. It might also offer pKVM (protected Kernel-based Virtual Machine) and inline hashing for enhanced security. If everything goes according to plan, Kuo predicts that total shipments across 2027 and 2028 could reach around 30 million units.