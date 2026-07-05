Is OpenAI serious about its £30B UK data center project?

Project status

Site didn't have a grid connection

An FoI request from the UK's National Energy System Operator revealed that the Stargate UK site didn't have a grid connection. Instead, it proposed an alternative power solution, which was redacted in the application returned to The Guardian. This has led to doubts about whether the project will come to North Tyneside at all. A government spokesperson said they are committed to creating conditions for investment in AI and data center infrastructure in the UK.