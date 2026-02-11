OpenAI sacks policy chief after sexual discrimination complaint
What's the story
OpenAI has fired Ryan Beiermeister, its Vice President of Product Policy, over allegations of sexual discrimination. Beiermeister had publicly opposed the company's controversial plan to introduce an "adult mode" in its ChatGPT product, which would allow users to generate AI-generated erotica and engage in adult-themed conversations. However, OpenAI stated that her departure was not related to any issues she raised while working at the company.
Discrimination claims
Beiermeister denies allegations of sexual discrimination
Beiermeister was accused of sexual discrimination against a male colleague, leading to her termination. However, she has vehemently denied these allegations, calling them "absolutely false." An OpenAI spokesperson said that while Beiermeister "made valuable contributions during her time at OpenAI," her departure wasn't related to any issue she raised while working at the company.
Policy development
Beiermeister's role and concerns about 'adult mode'
As VP, Beiermeister led OpenAI's product policy team, which creates guidelines for product usage and designs enforcement mechanisms. She opposed the "adult mode" feature, fearing it could harm users. Beiermeister also expressed concerns about OpenAI's measures against child exploitation content and its ability to keep adult content away from teens.
Feature launch
OpenAI to launch 'adult mode' in ChatGPT by March
Despite internal opposition, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has defended the decision to expand content on its platform. He said it's part of an effort to "treat adult users like adults." The company plans to launch the "adult mode" feature in ChatGPT early this year. It would allow for adult-themed conversations, including sexual topics, for adult users.
Market strategy
OpenAI's user growth and plans for monetization
OpenAI has attracted over 800 million users weekly to ChatGPT in its quest to build the most advanced AI. The company now plans to monetize user engagement through advertising. Rival xAI has found that loosening restrictions on sexual content in its Grok chatbot boosts engagement. This comes as OpenAI keeps a close eye on competitors like Google's Gemini chatbot, which prompted a "code red" declaration in December due to its unexpected success and growth.