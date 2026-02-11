OpenAI sacks policy chief after sexual discrimination complaint

OpenAI has fired Ryan Beiermeister, its Vice President of Product Policy, over allegations of sexual discrimination. Beiermeister had publicly opposed the company's controversial plan to introduce an "adult mode" in its ChatGPT product, which would allow users to generate AI-generated erotica and engage in adult-themed conversations. However, OpenAI stated that her departure was not related to any issues she raised while working at the company.

Discrimination claims Beiermeister denies allegations of sexual discrimination Beiermeister was accused of sexual discrimination against a male colleague, leading to her termination. However, she has vehemently denied these allegations, calling them "absolutely false." An OpenAI spokesperson said that while Beiermeister "made valuable contributions during her time at OpenAI," her departure wasn't related to any issue she raised while working at the company.

Policy development Beiermeister's role and concerns about 'adult mode' As VP, Beiermeister led OpenAI's product policy team, which creates guidelines for product usage and designs enforcement mechanisms. She opposed the "adult mode" feature, fearing it could harm users. Beiermeister also expressed concerns about OpenAI's measures against child exploitation content and its ability to keep adult content away from teens.

Feature launch OpenAI to launch 'adult mode' in ChatGPT by March Despite internal opposition, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has defended the decision to expand content on its platform. He said it's part of an effort to "treat adult users like adults." The company plans to launch the "adult mode" feature in ChatGPT early this year. It would allow for adult-themed conversations, including sexual topics, for adult users.

