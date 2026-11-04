OpenAI says ChatGPT handles about 20% of Google's search queries

Fry clarified that only questions leading to web searches (not quick definitions) are counted in that 20%.

OpenAI is also exploring an Intelligent UI for more interactive chats and begin introducing images of sponsored products and services in ChatGPT.

Fry said ads have not negatively impacted the product or the usage of the product.

With a possible IPO coming up next year, it is clear OpenAI wants ChatGPT to be a real contender in the search game.