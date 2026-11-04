OpenAI says ChatGPT search activity reached 20% of Google volume
Technology
OpenAI just shared that ChatGPT's search activity has climbed to 20% of Google's volume, a big leap, considering ChatGPT gained 200 million new weekly users in only two months.
More people are turning to AI for quick, direct answers instead of digging through pages of search results.
Pew: ChatGPT tried by 44% Americans
A recent Pew survey found that 42% of American adults use AI chatbots for information, with ChatGPT leading the pack: 44% have tried it, compared to just 24% for Google Gemini.
People are even asking about finance and health topics on ChatGPT now, showing growing trust in its answers and a shift toward faster, more straightforward ways to get information.