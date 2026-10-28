OpenAI sets up election war room to protect midterm voting
Technology
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, just set up an election "war room" to spot and stop any AI-powered interference during this year's midterms.
The group will be on alert until all votes are counted, hoping to keep things fair and prevent their tech from being misused in the voting process.
OpenAI works with Democracy Works, AP
To fight election misinformation, OpenAI is working with Democracy Works to help voters get accurate details about registration and where to vote.
They're also joining forces with The Associated Press (AP) for timely updates, all under the watchful eye of their new "war room."