OpenAI discontinues Atlas AI browser
What's the story
OpenAI has announced the discontinuation of Atlas, its AI-powered browser launched in October. The decision comes after a few months of testing and is part of a broader strategy to integrate some features from Atlas into other platforms. These include the desktop app for ChatGPT and a Google Chrome extension. The move is part of OpenAI's plan to keep pushing the boundaries of AI technology.
Strategic pivot
Focus on core projects
The decision to shut down Atlas comes after OpenAI's CEO of applications, Fidji Simo, advised the team to focus on core projects. This also led to the discontinuation of other products like Sora, an AI video generation tool. The move also reflects a larger trend in the AI industry where companies are trying to replace Chrome as the primary platform for online activity with their own browsers and AI-powered features.
Feature integration
Competing with Gemini side panel
OpenAI is launching a ChatGPT extension on Chrome. The tool provides contextual information about the page you're viewing and allows users to ask questions about web content, summarize it, or start longer tasks directly from the browser. This new feature directly competes with Google's Gemini Side Panel that offers similar capabilities.
App upgrade
Upgraded ChatGPT app
Along with the Chrome extension, OpenAI is also upgrading its ChatGPT desktop app. The update will include a more powerful browser that lets users browse websites, log into accounts, download files, and interact with web pages without leaving the ChatGPT interface. A separate cloud browser will run remotely on OpenAI's servers as a space where the app's agents can complete tasks on behalf of users.