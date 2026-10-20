OpenAI solves 719 unsolved math problems, experts stress human oversight

Stephane Mallat, who won the 2025 CNRS Gold Medal, says learning math still matters for sharp thinking, even with all this new tech.

To help mathematicians keep up, the Simons Foundation, OpenAI, and Anthropic are putting $15 million into workshops where people can figure out how to use AI's solutions wisely and set some ground rules.

Francois Charles, mathematician and department head at the Ecole Normale Superieure in Paris, admits it's a challenge but is hopeful about where this could take science next.