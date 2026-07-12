OpenAI, SpaceXAI and Meta roll out cheaper enterprise AI models

OpenAI and rivals push AI affordability

With companies facing hefty monthly bills for AI tools, stricter limits are now the norm.

OpenAI has added features like credit analytics and spending controls to help users manage costs better.

Services like OpenRouter let you pick cheaper models for specific jobs, while Chinese firm DeepSeek focuses on budget options for everyday tasks.

Elon Musk says Grok 4.5 beats pricier competitors in both speed and efficiency, showing just how intense the race for affordable AI has become.