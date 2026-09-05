OpenAI starts ChatGPT ads in India on free and Go
OpenAI just started showing ads on ChatGPT for logged-in adult users on the Free and Go tiers in India.
These ads pop up as separate cards under chat replies and are clearly marked as "Ad" or "Sponsored."
They might show things like product info, prices, or even prompts, so if you're chatting about meal planning, you could see an ad for a grocery kit.
OpenAI says ads won't change answers
OpenAI says the ads don't mess with ChatGPT's answers; responses come first, then relevant ads are added based on your chat topics.
Ads only appear for logged-in adults on Free and Go plans (Go costs ₹399 a month), while Plus and Pro users stay ad-free.
Your personal data stays private: advertisers only get general stats like views or clicks.
You can hide specific ads, see why they showed up, delete ad data, or switch to an ad-free plan.
There's also a new option being tested to turn off personalized ads if you're okay with a lower daily message limit.