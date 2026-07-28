ChatGPT no longer imitates writing styles of popular authors
What's the story
OpenAI has quietly updated its ChatGPT model to avoid mimicking the writing styles of famous authors. The change comes amid ongoing copyright lawsuits against the company and raises new questions about the balance between creativity, legality, and artistic influence in AI models. Instead of trying to replicate a recognizable literary voice, the chatbot now declines such requests. It offers original writing inspired by broader characteristics associated with an author's work.
Shift in response
The new approach in responses
The change has been observed by users who previously relied on ChatGPT to mimic famous authors' writing styles.
Whether it was contemporary authors like Stephen King, J.K. Rowling, Amy Tan, or literary giants such as Charles Dickens and Ernest Hemingway, the chatbot now gives a similar response: it won't imitate an author's unique voice but can capture their general mood, themes, or storytelling techniques.
Clarification
Implications of the change
The wording of ChatGPT's responses indicates that OpenAI is making a clearer distinction between inspiration and imitation.
While users can still request fiction with certain narrative qualities, they can't expect the model to replicate a specific writer's signature style.
This distinction could have far-reaching implications beyond user experience as OpenAI continues to face several copyright lawsuits from authors who claim their works were used without permission for training AI systems.
Copyright concerns
Legal perspectives on AI-generated text and copyright issues
Legal experts have long argued that AI-generated text could infringe copyright if it closely resembles an original work.
Under US copyright law, an author's general style isn't protected like the exact expression in their published work.
However, this change aligns with guidance from the Authors Guild, which has urged writers not to use generative AI for deliberate imitation of another author's unique voice or stylistic identity.
Research findings
How other AI assistants handle author mimicry requests
A recent study by AI research group No Latency found that major AI assistants respond differently when asked to imitate authors.
While Google's Gemini mostly complied with requests for style mimicry, Perplexity AI consistently declined and offered more original alternatives.
Anthropic's Claude and Microsoft's Copilot were somewhere in between, often generating style-inspired text while acknowledging concerns over direct imitation.
User response
User reactions and the future of AI creativity
Not all users are happy with the change. Some have expressed their disappointment that prompts that used to yield highly customized stylistic results no longer work as they did before.
As AI companies face increased legal scrutiny over copyrighted material, this latest adjustment indicates OpenAI is becoming more cautious about where creative inspiration ends and literary imitation begins.