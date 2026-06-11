OpenAI strikes deal to acquire Ona with Codex integration pending
Technology
OpenAI has struck a deal to acquire Ona, though the acquisition has yet to be finalized.
The Ona team will join OpenAI's Codex project, which powers OpenAI's AI coding tools.
No word yet on the price tag.
Ona improves Codex amid competitive IPOs
Ona's platform helps AI systems access the right data and tools to get smarter over time, perfect for Codex, which already sees more than 5 million weekly users.
OpenAI is stepping up its game as rival Anthropic pulls ahead in valuation, and both companies gear up for initial public offerings.
To stay competitive, OpenAI might even drop its prices.