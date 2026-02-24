OpenAI sues to block California AI regulation measures

What's at stake for tech companies

OpenAI says these proposals unfairly target its structure and may break lobbying rules, especially since Oldham isn't an AI expert but has ties to people involved in past OpenAI disputes.

To even get on the ballot, the measures need over half a million signatures by June—no small feat.

With echoes of earlier efforts led by critics of OpenAI, this fight could impact how tech giants are kept in check in California and beyond.