OpenAI sues to block California AI regulation measures
Technology
OpenAI has filed a formal complaint against two proposed California ballot measures that could reshape how AI companies operate.
The initiatives, put forward by Alexander Oldham, would create commissions to license and regulate AI firms and hold them more accountable to the public.
What's at stake for tech companies
OpenAI says these proposals unfairly target its structure and may break lobbying rules, especially since Oldham isn't an AI expert but has ties to people involved in past OpenAI disputes.
To even get on the ballot, the measures need over half a million signatures by June—no small feat.
With echoes of earlier efforts led by critics of OpenAI, this fight could impact how tech giants are kept in check in California and beyond.