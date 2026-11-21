OpenAI makes it difficult for others to replicate GPT-6.2 Astra
What's the story
OpenAI has bolstered the security of its latest AI model, GPT-6.2 Astra, to thwart unauthorized attempts at extracting internal reasoning and replicating advanced capabilities. The company reported a drastic drop in the success rate of such attacks after implementing these security upgrades. The average success rate for attacks trying to extract protected reasoning from an earlier request has dropped to 0.2% in GPT-6.2 Astra, from 54% in its predecessor version with original safeguards.
AI learning
Distillation and its implications
Distillation is a machine-learning technique where one AI model learns from the data generated by another.
While it has legitimate uses, unauthorized distillation can let another model replicate advanced capabilities without inheriting the original system's safety protections.
OpenAI warned that this could pose risks in sensitive areas such as cybersecurity and biological research, where capabilities developed for defensive purposes could be weaponized.
Security measures
Protecting chain-of-thought reasoning
OpenAI has focused on protecting its models' chain-of-thought, or the intermediate reasoning steps generated while working toward an answer.
This information can contain details not included in the final response and can provide valuable training material for competing models.
An internal study found that AI models trained on exact reasoning traces generally performed better in cybersecurity benchmarks after supervised fine-tuning, than those trained on reasoning summaries.
Countermeasures
OpenAI's response to unauthorized distillation attempts
To combat the threat of unauthorized distillation, OpenAI is using model-level safeguards, input and output classifiers, API restrictions, and investigations into coordinated extraction campaigns.
The company has detected multiple unauthorized distillation campaigns on its platform this year, with weekly enforcement actions ranging from thousands to tens of thousands of accounts.
The pace of such activity increased significantly over the summer.
Information sharing
Need for industry-wide collaboration and defense mechanisms
OpenAI also shares indicators of compromise with other AI model providers to help identify and disrupt similar activities across platforms.
The company has warned that foreign actors could replicate advanced capabilities developed by US AI companies and deploy them without comparable safeguards.
It has called for stronger coordination among AI developers, deployment partners, and governments to protect frontier models from unauthorized capability extraction as advanced AI systems become more widely available.