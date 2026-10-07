OpenAI to add carousel style visual ad format to ChatGPT
Technology
OpenAI announced it plans to start expanding a new "visual ad format" in ChatGPT, letting users swipe through carousel-style images that show how products fit into everyday life.
The goal? Make ads feel more useful and help people imagine how products and services could fit into their lives.
ChatGPT subscribers excluded from visual ads
This upgrade builds on the ad options launched earlier this year.
While free ChatGPT users will see these new visual ads, subscribers to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, or Enterprise will be excluded from getting served these ads.
OpenAI's move comes after reporting "annualized revenue" of $1 billion for its advertising business but underwhelming feedback from advertisers.