OpenAI to launch ChatGPT smart speaker by 2027 priced $300-$400
Technology
OpenAI is gearing up to release its new hardware, a smart speaker powered by ChatGPT, by 2027.
The device stands out with a doughnut-shaped design, meant to fit easily anywhere, and will bring AI right into your home.
It is expected to cost between $300 and $400, which is higher than most of Amazon's smart home speakers.
LoveFrom design, Apple sues OpenAI
Created with Jony Ive's design firm LoveFrom, the speaker uses high-quality metal for a sleek look and features "moving parts."
OpenAI hopes this will further integrate ChatGPT into users' lives.
Meanwhile, Apple sued OpenAI over alleged trade secrets, but OpenAI denies any wrongdoing.
Despite the legal drama, this launch marks a big move for OpenAI into the smart home scene.