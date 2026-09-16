OpenAI to retire GPT-5.5 model on October 14

The transition from GPT-5.5 to a newer model is expected to be seamless for regular ChatGPT users. Their conversations will automatically shift to whatever model OpenAI chooses as the default going forward.

However, developers using GPT-5.5 within Codex, OpenAI's coding assistant, will have to take action before the deadline on October 14.

They would need to switch their workflows either to GPT-5.6 Sol or the newer GPT-6 Astra model offered by OpenAI.