OpenAI to retire GPT-5.5 model on October 14
What's the story
OpenAI has announced that it will retire the GPT-5.5 model on October 14. The decision was confirmed by the company on X, and it affects ChatGPT, ChatGPT Work, and Codex. The move comes as part of OpenAI's strategy to keep up with competitors by rapidly cycling through model generations.
User impact
Transition to newer models
The transition from GPT-5.5 to a newer model is expected to be seamless for regular ChatGPT users. Their conversations will automatically shift to whatever model OpenAI chooses as the default going forward.
However, developers using GPT-5.5 within Codex, OpenAI's coding assistant, will have to take action before the deadline on October 14.
They would need to switch their workflows either to GPT-5.6 Sol or the newer GPT-6 Astra model offered by OpenAI.
Historical context
Ongoing trend at OpenAI
The retirement of GPT-5.5 isn't an isolated incident but part of a larger trend at OpenAI. The company has been retiring older models as new ones are introduced.
For instance, Codex saw the retirement of GPT-5.4 and GPT-5.4 mini at the end of August 2026, after similar changes earlier this year.
This trend is especially relevant for developers who have hardcoded model names into applications or automation workflows, as they may need manual updates when a model is retired.
Model replacement
Replacement models
OpenAI will replace GPT-5.5 with two newer models: GPT-5.6 Sol and GPT-6 Astra.
The former is a mid-tier model for routine coding tasks, while the latter is OpenAI's latest and most advanced offering yet, touted as the world's most intelligent and aligned model to date.
It promises state-of-the-art performance across various domains such as computer use, browsing, software engineering, cybersecurity, science, and professional work.
Transition details
What about ongoing conversations?
As the retirement date approaches, questions remain over how OpenAI will handle ongoing conversations on GPT-5.5 and whether there will be a grace period for API-based access.
These details are yet to be clarified by the company.
For developers using GPT-5.5, October 14 becomes a crucial deadline for reviewing integrations and migrating workflows before this model is officially retired from all platforms.