OpenAI unveils ChatGPT, Space and Pages features challenging Microsoft Office
Technology
OpenAI just dropped several new features for ChatGPT, Space and Pages, at its Dev Day in San Francisco, making a bold move into the office software game.
These tools are designed to give Microsoft Office some real competition, showing OpenAI's push to blend AI with everyday work tasks.
Space and Pages add AI collaboration
Space is like a shared digital workspace where you can team up with AI agents (called Dots) on projects, almost like having coworkers in your drive.
Pages is a word processor built for humans and AI to create documents, do research, and visualize data together.
There's also a new feature for making slides with ChatGPT's help: just chat your way through edits and ideas.