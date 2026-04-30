OpenAI unveils cybersecurity strategy urging AI for defense and caution Technology Apr 30, 2026

OpenAI recently released a fresh cybersecurity strategy, and it's all about using AI for good, while keeping an eye on its risks.

The plan shows how AI can help spot system weaknesses and automate security, but also warns that the same tech could power smarter cyberattacks.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, OpenAI says it's time to rethink how we protect our online world.