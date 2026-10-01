OpenAI unveils Decisions API at Dev Day using Luna model
OpenAI just dropped its new Decisions API at Dev Day, letting its Luna model make quick calls between set options, think: classifying an image into categories or picking what an AI agent should do next.
It's still in limited preview, but there is clearly interest, according to the conversations on X, as it could make automation smoother and more reliable.
QueryStory cuts monitoring costs to $2.94
The cool part? The Decisions API is extremely fast while keeping capabilities like image understanding, broad language support, and safety protections.
Shapor Naghibzadeh, a long-time cybersecurity professional who leads the startup QueryStory, showed that using Jev to check each agentic action slashed monitoring costs from $372 to just $2.94.
Moves like this could help keep future AIs safer and more dependable, while making smart tech easier on the wallet.