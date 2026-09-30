OpenAI unveils Dots, GPT-6 Astra agents at DevDay San Francisco
OpenAI just dropped Dots, its latest personal AI agents powered by GPT-6 Astra, at DevDay in San Francisco.
These smart helpers can handle tasks across desktop and mobile, and their launch comes just weeks after Meta's Muse climbed to the top of the app download charts.
Dots connect with over 4,000 apps
Each Dot gets its own cloud computer and connects with over 4,000 apps: think updates, questions, and decisions along the way, or even drafting social posts.
You can name your Dot and give it a cartoon avatar for some personality.
Dots are rolling out to ChatGPT Pro, Business Premium, and Enterprise users on platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams.
Dots default to read only tools
OpenAI built Dots with privacy in mind: they only use read-only tools unless you say otherwise.
The company says more features are planned, including extra agents and bigger workloads.