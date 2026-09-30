OpenAI unveils Dots with GPT-6 Astra at DevDay, demo fails
Technology
OpenAI just introduced Dots, its latest AI agent, powered by GPT-6 Astra, at the DevDay conference in San Francisco.
Dots is designed to handle tasks on its own in the background, but during a live demo on September 29, it tripped up and couldn't deliver user testing data when OpenAI's Holly Li asked for it.
Dots starts at $100 a month
Dots is OpenAI's answer to Meta's Muse, except with cute branding and a focus on professional use.
While Muse is available for free, Dots starts at $100 a month and is rolling out gradually.
Even with the demo hiccup, OpenAI says it has big plans for Dots in areas like app feedback monitoring and automating scientific research.