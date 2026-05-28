OpenAI unveils election tools for 2026 and provides voting information

OpenAI launches Daybreak, partners with Google

To guard against cyber threats and deepfakes, OpenAI is sharing new cybersecurity tools with election officials and rolling out Daybreak, an AI platform that spots vulnerabilities fast.

It has also partnered with Google to add SynthID for watermarking AI-generated images and a verification tool so you can tell if a picture is made by AI or not.

On top of that, OpenAI is backing laws like the Protect Elections from Deceptive AI Act to push for more transparency in how AI is used during elections.