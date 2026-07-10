OpenAI launches GPT-5.6

Market competition

OpenAI claims superiority over Anthropic's models

OpenAI has claimed that its latest family of models outperforms those from Anthropic, a major competitor in the AI space. The company cites the Artificial Analysis Coding Agent Index to back its claim. OpenAI also compared Sol to Anthropic's recently launched Fable, claiming it "sets a new state of the art at 80, 2.8 points above Fable 5," while using less than half the output tokens and costing about one-third less.