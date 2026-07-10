OpenAI launches GPT-5.6
What's the story
OpenAI has unveiled its latest family of models, the highly anticipated GPT-5.6. It is being offered in three versions: Sol (the workhorse), Terra (an intermediate option), and Luna (a budget-friendly alternative). The GPT-5.6 family is designed to enhance user capabilities across various domains such as enterprise work, coding, and scientific research.
Enhanced performance
More efficient and cost-effective than predecessors
OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has claimed that the new models are much more efficient and cost-effective than their predecessors. He told CNBC that Sol is 54% more token-efficient for AI coding tasks. The company also touts GPT-5.6 as its "strongest cybersecurity model yet," capable of achieving frontier performance with significantly fewer tokens.
Cybersecurity focus
New model supports defensive activities
The Trump administration had previously sought to restrict the rollout of GPT-5.6 over concerns about its potential misuse. The model supports defensive activities such as threat modeling, code review, and patching, and blue teaming (simulating an attack on systems to identify vulnerabilities). OpenAI has also launched a new tool called ChatGPT Work, which serves as a workplace companion for enterprise teams across desktop, web, and mobile platforms.
Market competition
OpenAI claims superiority over Anthropic's models
OpenAI has claimed that its latest family of models outperforms those from Anthropic, a major competitor in the AI space. The company cites the Artificial Analysis Coding Agent Index to back its claim. OpenAI also compared Sol to Anthropic's recently launched Fable, claiming it "sets a new state of the art at 80, 2.8 points above Fable 5," while using less than half the output tokens and costing about one-third less.
Availability
Model now cleared for broader release in the US
OpenAI has made GPT-5.6 available across ChatGPT, Codex, and the OpenAI API. The pricing per million tokens is as follows: Sol costs $5 input/$30 output, Terra costs $2.50 input/$15 output, and Luna costs $1 input/$6 output. The US Department of Commerce has also approved a broader release of GPT-5.6 after extensive government testing under Washington's new regulatory framework for frontier AI models.
Twitter Post
Official announcement
Sol, Terra, and Luna, our GPT‑5.6 family of models, are starting to roll out now in ChatGPT, Codex, and the API. pic.twitter.com/Qri7GdtYs3— OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 9, 2026