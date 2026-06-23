OpenAI unveils GPT-5.5-Cyber with Codex scanner and 'Patch the Planet' Technology Jun 23, 2026

OpenAI just dropped GPT-5.5-Cyber, a new AI model built specifically for cybersecurity, along with the Codex security scanner.

GPT-5.5-Cyber is part of their "Trusted Access for Cyber" program, aiming to help keep digital spaces safer.

Plus, they kicked off "Patch the Planet," teaming up with Trail of Bits, HackerOne, and Calypso to fix vulnerabilities in open-source software, starting with a five-day sprint that uncovered hundreds of bugs.