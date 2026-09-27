OpenAI unveils GPT-6 Sol and Luna promising fewer coding errors
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out two fresh artificial intelligence (AI) models, GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna, built to make work, coding, and daily computer stuff easier and more accurate.
Sol is tuned for deep research and tricky problem-solving, while Luna keeps things light for everyday use without hogging resources.
Both promise fewer coding errors than before.
GPT-6 pricing and ChatGPT availability
Sol runs at $2 per million input tokens ($10 per million output tokens), while Luna is super budget-friendly at just $0.10 and $0.50 each.
Right now, they are available for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu users, with plans to bring GPT-6 Luna to Free and Go users through the ChatGPT desktop app.