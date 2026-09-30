OpenAI unveils GPT-6.1 Sol and plans ChatGPT app store

There is a fresh feature called "dots" (think of them as mini AI agents that can handle tasks for you), but for now, they are only available to paid subscribers in the European Union, Switzerland and the United Kingdom due to regulations.

OpenAI is facing tough competition from Meta's Muse and Google's Spark agents but says it is sticking to responsible AI development.

On the business side, OpenAI is holding off on going public and is looking for at least $30 billion from private investors to boost its already massive valuation.