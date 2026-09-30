OpenAI updates Codex at Dev Day with cloud tasks, workspaces

Codex's command-line interface now lets you manage tasks with your voice: no more typing everything out.

There's also a new /agents view for tracking what's happening, plus smoother prompt editing and session resuming.

On top of that, Codex in the ChatGPT desktop app can automatically review your code for issues.

Security got a boost too, with better tools for scanning GitHub repositories and prepping fixes, plus a new API for real-time decisions.