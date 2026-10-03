OpenAI upgrades Codex desktop to control Macs and automate tasks
OpenAI just gave Codex Desktop a serious glow-up: it's no longer just for coding.
Now, the app can actually control your Mac, automate tasks across different apps, and even has its own browser, plus more than 100 handy plugins.
It's basically turning into an all-in-one productivity sidekick.
OpenAI's Codex desktop adds developer features
Developers get some love too: you can reply to GitHub comments right in the app, juggle multiple terminal tabs, and connect to remote dev boxes with SSH.
Codex also remembers your past chats to help keep long projects on track.
There's a new "nag" feature that nudges you to pick up where you left off, better file previews for docs, and it works on both Mac and Windows, though some features are still rolling out outside the European Union.
All OpenAI plans with Codex access get these upgrades.