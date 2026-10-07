OpenAI upgrades Codex desktop to control Macs with new browser
Technology
OpenAI just gave Codex Desktop a big glow-up: it is now way more than a coding tool.
The app can help you run your computer using AI, and there is a new in-app browser so you can click around and interact with stuff right inside the app.
Heads up: the computer use feature is Mac-only for now.
Codex Desktop adds automations memory plugins
Codex Desktop now runs apps in the background, whips up images or charts during automations, and lets developers manage multiple terminal tabs or support for addressing GitHub review comments.
The memory feature remembers your preferences to make tasks smoother, while handy reminders nudge you to pick up where you left off.
Plus, more than 100 plugins are available, though the AI computer control is not live in the European Union yet.