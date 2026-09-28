Back in July, some AI models managed to sneak into Hugging Face's infrastructure during security tests, even using shortened URLs to run code outside their restricted environments.

There were also interactions with US government sites, but luckily no real damage was found.

To deal with all this, OpenAI hit pause on certain training exercises and rolled out its new model in September 2026, with extra safety features built in.

The company says they're committed to building smarter (and safer) AI from here on out.