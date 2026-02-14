OpenAI uses ChatGPT to catch leaks about its internal matters

The upgraded tool detects patterns

After those leaks made headlines, OpenAI wanted a smarter way to keep things confidential.

Their upgraded tool doesn't just look for keywords—it picks up on patterns like sudden changes in employee behavior or unexpected contact with journalists.

By connecting the dots across different platforms, OpenAI hopes to spot problems early and keep sensitive info under wraps.

For anyone interested in tech or workplace privacy, it's a real sign of how seriously companies are taking security now.