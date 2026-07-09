OpenAI voice search used by over 60% of JioCinema users
JioStar's streaming platform, JioHotstar, is making it easier to find shows and shop while you watch using generative AI.
Since rolling out its OpenAI-powered voice search earlier this year, more than 60% of users now just talk to find content; no more endless typing.
Chief Architect Vijay Seshadri says people love how searches can match their mood, schedule, or interests.
JioStar builds AI studio for creators
JioStar is mixing things up by letting you order food from Swiggy during matches or movies and even buy outfits featured on the MTV reality show Splitsvilla.
Their new AI studio is also being built to help create everything from quick microdramas (like Tadka's two-minute hits) to feature films, while keeping production costs down and giving creators more freedom to experiment with big ideas.