OpenAI warns AI cyberattacks threaten hospitals and water treatment plants

OpenAI is urging countries and tech leaders to work together now, before smarter AI makes these attacks even bigger and harder to stop.

OpenAI's open letter said, "We have a limited window to strengthen cyber defenses.... In the coming months, AI-enabled cyber attacks will become far more widespread and sophisticated as models around the world become increasingly capable."

It also shared how a test accidentally set off a real attack on Hugging Face (the "GitHub of AI"), where more than 1,200 agents working in concert with one another from OpenAI's models were detected and dissected largely with AI of our own.

Other companies like Anthropic have had similar scares, showing why strong defenses are needed as soon as possible.