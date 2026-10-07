OpenAI will phase out GPT-4o for paid ChatGPT users
OpenAI just announced it is phasing out the GPT-4o model for paid ChatGPT users on February 13, 2026.
After that, you will not find GPT-4o in the model selector anymore, though developers can still use it via API.
This move is part of OpenAI's plan to focus on models people actually use most.
Paid subscribers' GPTs switch to GPT-5.2
Free users (who make up the majority) have not had access to GPT-4o since GPT-5 dropped in August 2025, so this mainly affects paying subscribers.
If you are on Plus or Pro, your old chats will stay put, and existing GPTs based on 4o or other soon-to-be-retired models will switch over to newer models like GPT-5.2 automatically on Feb. 13.
Voice and image features are not affected.
Some paid users are not thrilled with the decision, saying usage stats do not tell the whole story since OpenAI debuted GPT-5 in August 2025, showing a bit of a split between paid and free folks on the platform.