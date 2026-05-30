OpenAI's AI reportedly solved combinatorics problem puzzling mathematicians since 1940s Technology May 30, 2026

OpenAI's AI reportedly solved a tough combinatorics problem that's been puzzling mathematicians since the 1940s.

The challenge, all about patterns and arrangements, had never been cracked, until now.

Human experts independently reviewed the proof and concluded it appears to be correct, showing that AI can actually come up with new discoveries instead of just repeating old info.