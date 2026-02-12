OpenAI's Altman calls Anthropic's Super Bowl ad 'clearly dishonest'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called Anthropic's Super Bowl ad "clearly dishonest." The 30-second spot showed an AI chat getting interrupted by a fake insole commercial, ending with: "There is a time and place for ads. Your conversations with AI should not be one of them."

Altman clarifies OpenAI's stance on ads Altman took to X to say he'd never run ads like that, adding, "I wonder why Anthropic would go for something so clearly dishonest."

He stressed that OpenAI's main rule is not to interrupt chats with ads.

How did the ad fare? Anthropic used the ad to promote its Claude AI, taking a direct shot at ChatGPT by saying, "Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude."

Even though OpenAI got more online engagement, data showed people felt more positive about Anthropic's campaign—and it actually sparked more conversation than OpenAI's.