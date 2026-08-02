OpenAI's Astra has solved 10 math problems with human collaboration
Technology
OpenAI just revealed that its new AI model, Astra, has solved 10 math problems that stumped experts for years. These cover tricky areas like cryptography, quantum computing, and graph theory.
Astra teamed up with humans to turn its proofs into research papers and to formalize and verify them using Lean software.
Astra disproved Connes's rigidity conjecture
Astra tackled big questions, like sphere packing and famous graph theory puzzles from Paul Erdos, and even disproved Connes's rigidity conjecture.
OpenAI says the total cost was about $2,000 using its API. They have also shared stories behind each solution and are giving 100,000 researchers free access to ChatGPT for more academic discoveries.
All of Astra's answers will be checked by mathematicians worldwide.