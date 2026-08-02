OpenAI's Astra resolves 10 longstanding math problems for $2,000
OpenAI's new AI model, Astra, just solved 10 tough math problems that have puzzled experts for years.
These range from geometry to quantum computing, including big breakthroughs like high-dimensional sphere packing and Connes's rigidity conjecture.
Solving these problems cost about $2,000 in token costs (pretty wild for such major discoveries).
Researchers vetted Astra proofs with Lean
Astra came up with the arguments, but human researchers used the same AI to prepare research manuscripts and double-check everything using Lean proof assistant.
OpenAI says credit should go to both sides and encourages mathematicians to review Astra's results carefully.
Unreleased OpenAI model disproved Erdős conjecture
Earlier this year, OpenAI revealed that an unreleased AI model generated a disproof of a famous math theory (the Erdos unit-distance conjecture), showing how AI is becoming a bigger player in scientific breakthroughs.