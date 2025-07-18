OpenAI's ChatGPT agent may pose data theft risks, warns Altman Technology Jul 18, 2025

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is sounding the alarm about their new ChatGPT Agent.

He called it "cutting-edge and experimental" but warned that criminals might try to use it to steal sensitive info.

His advice? Don't use it for anything high-stakes or share your personal data with it, just to be safe.