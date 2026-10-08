OpenAI's cheaper GPT-5.6 narrows gap with Anthropic ahead of IPOs
OpenAI and Anthropic are battling it out as they get ready to go public, and things are getting interesting.
Anthropic's Claude Code used to be the top pick for businesses, but now more companies are switching to OpenAI's cheaper GPT-5.6 models.
By September 2026, spending on both brands was basically tied, a big change from when Anthropic led the pack.
OpenAI cuts prices, Anthropic launches Claude
OpenAI grabbed attention by dropping prices and launching its new GPT-5.6 series, making it a favorite for businesses watching their budgets.
Not wanting to fall behind, Anthropic rolled out Claude 5.5 to boost efficiency and cut costs too.
With both companies facing high expenses and trying to impress future investors before their IPOs, the race is on to stay innovative (and affordable) in the fast-moving AI world.