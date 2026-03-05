OpenAI's Codex app is now available for Windows
OpenAI just dropped its Codex app for Windows, making life a bit easier for coders and techies.
You can grab it from the Microsoft Store if you're on Windows 10 or later—no need for extra setups like WSL or VMs.
The app lets you juggle multiple coding agents, debug, test, and refactor projects using handy Skills and Automations.
The app packs in several useful features
Codex packs in Git tools, worktree support, CLI and PowerShell integration, image input support, and syntax diffs.
It's free to use with any ChatGPT account (yep—even the basic one), but higher tiers like Plus or Pro get you more generous usage limits.
Everything syncs with your ChatGPT account so you can pick up where you left off on any device.
Codex uses a specialized version of GPT-5.2
The magic behind Codex is its GPT-5.2-Codex—an advanced AI trained to handle complex programming tasks efficiently and safely.
Thanks to sandboxed environments, you can edit files and run commands while reducing risk to your system.
Basically: more power for your projects with less hassle.