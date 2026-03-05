OpenAI's Codex app is now available for Windows

The app packs in several useful features

Codex packs in Git tools, worktree support, CLI and PowerShell integration, image input support, and syntax diffs.

It's free to use with any ChatGPT account (yep—even the basic one), but higher tiers like Plus or Pro get you more generous usage limits.

Everything syncs with your ChatGPT account so you can pick up where you left off on any device.