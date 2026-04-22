OpenAI's Codex tops 4 million weekly developers as companies adopt
Technology
OpenAI's coding tool, Codex, is having a big moment: it now sees more than 4 million weekly developers every week. That's a jump of 1 million in just 2 weeks!
While it started out as a favorite for individual coders, more and more companies are jumping on board as OpenAI works to make Codex a go-to tool for businesses.
OpenAI launches Codex Labs for enterprises
To help companies use Codex in their daily work, OpenAI has launched something called Codex Labs.
They're teaming up with major players like Accenture and Capgemini to make it easier for businesses to plug Codex into their systems.
Big names like Virgin Atlantic and Cisco are already using it to speed up code reviews and boost productivity, showing how AI is quickly becoming part of the modern workplace.