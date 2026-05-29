OpenAI's Codex weekly users surge 27 times in India Technology May 29, 2026

OpenAI's Codex, the AI coding assistant, is suddenly everywhere in India. Weekly users have shot up 27 times since early this year, and daily interactions are up more than 20 times.

Announced at Mumbai Tech Week on May 28, these numbers put India among the world's top five for Codex adoption and top 10 for user engagement.