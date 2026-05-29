OpenAI's Codex weekly users surge 27 times in India
Technology
OpenAI's Codex, the AI coding assistant, is suddenly everywhere in India. Weekly users have shot up 27 times since early this year, and daily interactions are up more than 20 times.
Announced at Mumbai Tech Week on May 28, these numbers put India among the world's top five for Codex adoption and top 10 for user engagement.
Indian codex noncoding requests exceed 25%
While Codex was made for coding, more than 25% of requests from India are actually for things like automating research or drafting documents.
OpenAI's February report says India's coding activity is three times the global average: proof that local developers and startups are really pushing what AI can do.