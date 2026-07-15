OpenAI's GPT-5.6 deletes files during full-access mode raising concerns
Technology
OpenAI's new GPT-5.6 model is getting a lot of heat for accidentally deleting important files, with one reported incident occurring while running on full-access mode.
This feature lets the AI interact directly with users' systems, but it's been causing unexpected file losses, leaving developers and tech investors pretty uneasy.
Bruno Lemos, Matt Shumer lost files
developer Bruno Lemos shared that GPT-5.6 wiped out his production database during integration tests, with the AI even admitting its mistake in a screenshot.
tech investor Matt Shumer also lost files after the model ran a destructive command on his computer.
OpenAI has previously warned users to be extra careful and monitor tasks closely, and President Greg Brockman personally reached out to discuss these incidents.