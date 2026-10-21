OpenAI's Greg Brockman backs federal AI rules but donated $25 million
OpenAI president Greg Brockman says he supports federal rules for AI safety, but he and his wife backed Leading the Future with a $25 million donation, a group fighting against those very regulations.
The group claims strict rules could slow down US innovation, leaving many wondering where OpenAI really stands on AI safety.
OpenAI says Brockman donation was personal
Leading the Future is spending big to back politicians who oppose tougher AI laws, even as Brockman publicly talks up independent audits and safety checks.
Critics like Charlie Blaettler from Guardrails Alliance say this sends mixed signals about OpenAI's true intentions.
For its part, OpenAI says Brockman's donation was a personal move, not company business.
Meanwhile, as OpenAI and Anthropic gear up for huge IPOs, the whole industry is still figuring out how to balance progress with responsibility.